Russia raises taxes after two years of war

The lowest tax rate remains at 13 percent - for incomes of up to 2.4 million roubles a year (around 24,000 euros). Taxes on corporate profits will rise from 20 to 25 percent. This will also allow Russia to increase its reserves, which have dwindled as a result of the war against Ukraine, which has been going on for more than two years. Since the start of the war, the reserves in the National Wealth Fund (NWF) have shrunk by around half, with liquid assets recently amounting to the equivalent of around 50 billion euros. The money from the fund was repeatedly used to balance the budget deficit.