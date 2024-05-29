Boys puddled petrol: house burnt down completely

Fire developed enormous heat

The boys tried to fight the fire with a small fire extinguisher, but failed. The fire departments from the surrounding area (Feistritz/Drau, Ferndorf, Kreuzen, Olsach-Molzbichl, Paternion, Pöllan and Stockenboi) were deployed with 85 firefighters and eleven vehicles to fight the flaming inferno. "When the first vehicles arrived, the outbuilding was already fully engulfed in flames," said the Feistritz fire brigade, describing the situation. "The enormous heat caused the fire to spread to the roof truss of the residential building, which was also fully engulfed in flames within a very short time."