Major fire department operation

Boys puddled petrol: house burnt down completely

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 06:47

Three young boys between the ages of 12 and 17 wanted to mix petrol with 2-stroke engine oil for their motocross bikes in their workshop. But suddenly the mixture ignited.

At around 17.10 on Tuesday, the sirens were wailing in the Lower Drau Valley. The scene was a workshop in the municipality of Stockenboi. Three young lads wanted to mix fuel from 20 liters of petrol and 2-stroke engine oil for their motocross bikes, which were also in the workshop. "For unknown reasons, the mixture suddenly ignited," reported the police. "A full fire broke out in the workshop and spread to the nearby house."

The accident happened in the workshop. (Bild: Abschnittsfeuerwehrkommando Unteres Drautal)
The accident happened in the workshop.
(Bild: Abschnittsfeuerwehrkommando Unteres Drautal)
The house was also quickly affected. (Bild: Abschnittsfeuerwehrkommando Unteres Drautal)
The house was also quickly affected.
(Bild: Abschnittsfeuerwehrkommando Unteres Drautal)
The flames spread quickly. (Bild: Abschnittsfeuerwehrkommando Unteres Drautal)
The flames spread quickly.
(Bild: Abschnittsfeuerwehrkommando Unteres Drautal)
The roof truss was covered with a crane. (Bild: Abschnittsfeuerwehrkommando Unteres Drautal)
The roof truss was covered with a crane.
(Bild: Abschnittsfeuerwehrkommando Unteres Drautal)

Fire developed enormous heat
The boys tried to fight the fire with a small fire extinguisher, but failed. The fire departments from the surrounding area (Feistritz/Drau, Ferndorf, Kreuzen, Olsach-Molzbichl, Paternion, Pöllan and Stockenboi) were deployed with 85 firefighters and eleven vehicles to fight the flaming inferno. "When the first vehicles arrived, the outbuilding was already fully engulfed in flames," said the Feistritz fire brigade, describing the situation. "The enormous heat caused the fire to spread to the roof truss of the residential building, which was also fully engulfed in flames within a very short time."

The workshop burned to the ground. (Bild: Abschnittsfeuerwehrkommando Unteres Drautal)
The workshop burned to the ground.
(Bild: Abschnittsfeuerwehrkommando Unteres Drautal)

Roof had to be covered
For this reason, additional breathing apparatus teams were alerted. While the water supply was secured from the Tiboldbach stream flowing past, the firefighters battled the fire - unfortunately, they didn't stand a chance. "The outbuilding burned to the ground, the roof truss of the residential building had to be laboriously opened and then removed using a crane from a timber company," concluded the Feistritz fire brigade.

While the firefighters from Paternion were still carrying out extinguishing work, there was still no information about the cause. "The exact cause of the fire is being investigated by specialists from the State Office of Criminal Investigation," said the police. Fortunately, the three boys were unharmed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Justich
Felix Justich
