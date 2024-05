Hundreds of firefighters in storm operations

Once again, numerous fire departments had to deploy for storm operations: After heavy rain, the sirens blared in the afternoon in the Graz-Umgebung, Hartberg-Fürstenfeld, Südoststeiermark and Leibnitz districts. The towns of Bad Waltersdorf, Vasoldsberg, St. Georgen an der Stiefing, Hausmannstätten, Kirchberg an der Raab, St. Stefan im Rosental, Sebersdorf and Labilltal were particularly affected. First of all, safety work had to be carried out, then roads had to be cleared of mud and flooded cellars had to be pumped out. Hundreds of firefighters were kept busy for hours.