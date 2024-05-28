Rangnick admits: “I had tears in my eyes”

Is very time-consuming

At times, almost half of the 80 elementary school in Leipzig had sponsorships through the foundation. One used the money to build a Ninja Warrior course, another a "Snoezel room" for relaxation, in which all the senses are to be stimulated in a cell phone-free zone. As coach and sports director at RB Leipzig at the time, Rangnick networked them with the club's VIP guests, among others. He himself has two sponsorships, and he has also recruited the ÖFB trio currently working in Leipzig - Christoph Baumgartner, Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager, who was injured at the European Championships. "The conversation took less than two minutes, they were immediately on board."