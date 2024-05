Revealed: How Bayern plans to strengthen in the summer

Competition for Laimer

Another defender who has often been linked with a move to Munich is Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah. But the holding six so often mentioned by Thomas Tuchel - i.e. a competitor for Konrad Laimer - is also still being discussed. One candidate is said to be Amadou Onana from Everton FC, although the rumored transfer fee of around 60 million euros could become a problem.