This is how much microplastic we consume every day

"Microplastics can even be detected in the carotid artery " - Salzburg cardiologist Friedrich Hoppichler and health psychologist Julia Schätzer recently made people sit up and take notice with this news. In a study, they proved that not only microplastics, i.e. plastic particles with a diameter of less than five millimetres, but also nanoplastics between one and 1000 nanometres (millionths of a millimetre) in size can be found in the carotid arteries of atherosclerosis patients. This could lead to an increase in acute cardiovascular diseases, the researchers concluded.