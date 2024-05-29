Experience the southernmost full moon with the “Krone”

Before the one-hour hike with the experts, you and other participants can watch the rising of the southernmost full moon of the year. If the sky is clear, you will have the opportunity to take your own personal photo of the moon through the telescope. Afterwards, the trail leads you along picturesque fields and along the edge of the forest. See the brightest stars and learn more about striking constellations in the summer sky. "The play of colors of the moonlight in the Waldviertel landscape far away from the cities will fascinate us. At the end of the hike, we will take a look at the Earth's companion with the large telescope," explains Michael Jäger from the AZM.