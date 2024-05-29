Unique event
Experience the southernmost full moon with the “Krone”
The southernmost full moon of the year can be seen on June 21. To experience this unique celestial event up close, the "Krone" invites you to a unique full moon hike at the Martinsberg Astronomical Center (AZM). Find out how you can take part in the competition here!
Let yourself be enchanted by the magic of the moon! On the evening of June 21, we experience the southernmost full moon of the year, which is located in the constellation of Sagittarius and offers us a unique celestial event. This special time falls one day after the astronomical start of summer, when the sun reaches its northernmost point. This is also the time of the latest sunset and the longest twilight of the year.
"Krone" readers now have the chance to experience this spectacle up close on an exclusive full moon hike at the Martinsberg Astronomical Center (AZM) in the Waldviertel. The AZM team will of course accompany you. Even before the actual hike, you will learn interesting facts about our moon during a lecture. Why does the moon have phases? Why does the next super full moon only rise in the fall and why is mankind's next moon mission heading to the South Pole? You will also have the chance to test your knowledge in a moon quiz.
Before the one-hour hike with the experts, you and other participants can watch the rising of the southernmost full moon of the year. If the sky is clear, you will have the opportunity to take your own personal photo of the moon through the telescope. Afterwards, the trail leads you along picturesque fields and along the edge of the forest. See the brightest stars and learn more about striking constellations in the summer sky. "The play of colors of the moonlight in the Waldviertel landscape far away from the cities will fascinate us. At the end of the hike, we will take a look at the Earth's companion with the large telescope," explains Michael Jäger from the AZM.
Take part and win!
The "Krone" is giving away 25x2 tickets for the exclusive full moon hike on June 21 among all participants in our competition. The start is at 8.30 pm. Even though the path along the edge of the forest and across the fields is well paved and brightly lit by the moon, the AZM team recommends bringing a flashlight and warm clothing. A rucksack, binoculars and telescope are also an advantage. Access to the AZM is via an asphalted dirt road, parking is available on site. The closing date for entries is June 9, 10 pm.
