A roaring party
Wedding! At least things are going well for Kalajdzic in his private life
Wedding party instead of European Championship preparations: at least things are going well for Austria's convalescent team striker Sasa Kalajdic. He celebrated in Croatia at the weekend - and tied the knot with his Lorena.
Instagram is full of relevant stories: Sasa and Lorena dancing, Sasa and Lorena posing for photos, Sasa and Lorena kissing - nothing goes unnoticed. By the way, it was also very stylish. The dominant color for the location and decoration: white, Roy Black would have been delighted.
"Mister and misses"
It was probably a church wedding. Or at least a lavish party. Sasa and Lorena have been "Mister and Miss Kalajdzic" for over six months.
Their first child was born around three months later.
EM not an issue
So everything seems to be going perfectly for Sasa in his private life. And yet, in the coming weeks, a subtle feeling of melancholy may well spread through him. When the European Championship kicks off, he will not be able to take part in the ÖFB match. In February, he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture, the third of his career, so the European Championship is definitely out of the question.
Now he is - once again - working on his comeback. And he will almost certainly make his comeback for Wolverhampton, his home club. His loan contract with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he was injured, ends in the summer. But with the power of the Leibe behind him, he should be able to make a comeback.
