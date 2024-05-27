"Race against time"
2000 buried in landslide in Papua New Guinea
According to local authorities, more than 2000 people were buried in the devastating landslide that occurred on Friday in a remote area of the island state of Papua New Guinea - as reported by krone.at. Hopes of rescuing those still alive are fading.
"The landslide has buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused great destruction," wrote the country's civil protection agency in a letter to the United Nations (UN) on Monday, which was obtained by the AFP news agency.
Search for missing persons is a "race against time"
There is little hope of finding any survivors. "Three days and seven hours have already passed since the disaster," Serhan Aktoprak from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) office in Port Moresby told AFP on Monday. "So we are in a race against time, but to what extent we can bring people to safety is another question."
Hope of finding those still alive is fading
The inaccessibility of the region and the masses of earth that had slipped away meant that the hope of finding any living people quickly faded. The central province of Enga is characterized by tropical forests and a huge mountain range with rugged valleys, some of which are not accessible by road and can only be reached by air.
The rescue teams were working in dangerous conditions. "Rocks continue to fall and move the ground," said Aktoprak. "To make matters worse, groundwater is flowing under the rubble, turning the surface of the ground into a slide." Heavy machinery and excavators were supposed to arrive at the site of the accident on Sunday evening. However, their transportation was delayed by fighting between rival tribes along the only route that was not blocked by the landslide.
Houses buried under meters of rubble
The disaster occurred on Friday in a remote area of the island nation in Oceania. The exact extent of the disaster is not yet entirely clear. On Sunday, the UN reported that around 670 people were feared dead (see video above). "An estimated 150 houses are buried", the organization announced. The houses were buried six to eight meters deep under the rubble.
Papua New Guinea is located north of Australia. Due to its proximity to the equator, the country frequently experiences heavy rainfall. The island nation, which has around ten million inhabitants, is also located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire. Earthquakes occur there time and again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.