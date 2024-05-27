Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Race against time"

2000 buried in landslide in Papua New Guinea

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 07:42

According to local authorities, more than 2000 people were buried in the devastating landslide that occurred on Friday in a remote area of the island state of Papua New Guinea - as reported by krone.at. Hopes of rescuing those still alive are fading.

comment0 Kommentare

"The landslide has buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused great destruction," wrote the country's civil protection agency in a letter to the United Nations (UN) on Monday, which was obtained by the AFP news agency.

Search for missing persons is a "race against time"
There is little hope of finding any survivors. "Three days and seven hours have already passed since the disaster," Serhan Aktoprak from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) office in Port Moresby told AFP on Monday. "So we are in a race against time, but to what extent we can bring people to safety is another question."

The rescue workers were working in dangerous conditions. (Bild: AP/Mohamud Omer/International Organization for Migration)
The rescue workers were working in dangerous conditions.
(Bild: AP/Mohamud Omer/International Organization for Migration)

Hope of finding those still alive is fading
The inaccessibility of the region and the masses of earth that had slipped away meant that the hope of finding any living people quickly faded. The central province of Enga is characterized by tropical forests and a huge mountain range with rugged valleys, some of which are not accessible by road and can only be reached by air.

The rescue teams were working in dangerous conditions. "Rocks continue to fall and move the ground," said Aktoprak. "To make matters worse, groundwater is flowing under the rubble, turning the surface of the ground into a slide." Heavy machinery and excavators were supposed to arrive at the site of the accident on Sunday evening. However, their transportation was delayed by fighting between rival tribes along the only route that was not blocked by the landslide.

Houses buried under meters of rubble
The disaster occurred on Friday in a remote area of the island nation in Oceania. The exact extent of the disaster is not yet entirely clear. On Sunday, the UN reported that around 670 people were feared dead (see video above). "An estimated 150 houses are buried", the organization announced. The houses were buried six to eight meters deep under the rubble.

Papua New Guinea is located north of Australia. Due to its proximity to the equator, the country frequently experiences heavy rainfall. The island nation, which has around ten million inhabitants, is also located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire. Earthquakes occur there time and again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf