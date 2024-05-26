Mbappe: “There are only a few days left”

Mbappé, who had already confirmed his departure from PSG some time ago, said that there were still a few details to be worked out. The most important thing first of all was to finish his time at Paris well. Even though he did not score a goal, he won the double with PSG this season. However, the team once again failed in their attempt to win the Champions League. They were knocked out in the semi-finals against Borussia Dortmund.