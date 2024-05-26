What's next?
Mbappe: “There are only a few days left”
Kylian Mbappé is delaying the announcement of his new employer a little longer. Even after his last game for Paris Saint-Germain, the French national team captain left it open as to when exactly he will announce his move - most likely to Real Madrid. However, Mbappé hinted that it won't be very long. "I'll announce my new club in due course. It's only a few days away, so there's no problem."
With Real playing for the Champions League title against Borussia Dortmund at London's Wembley Stadium next Saturday, an announcement from the Whites or Mbappé is unlikely this week. But after that. Even if Mbappé did not want to put a time limit on that either. He did not yet know whether it would happen before the games with the French national team, he said after the Parisians' 2:1 in the cup final against Olympique Lyon.
Against Austria in June
Mbappé will play a test match with the European Championship co-favorites against Luxembourg in Metz on June 5, followed by a match against Canada in Bordeaux four days later. On June 17, coach Didier Deschamps' French team will start the European Championship finals in Germany against Austria in Düsseldorf.
Mbappé, who had already confirmed his departure from PSG some time ago, said that there were still a few details to be worked out. The most important thing first of all was to finish his time at Paris well. Even though he did not score a goal, he won the double with PSG this season. However, the team once again failed in their attempt to win the Champions League. They were knocked out in the semi-finals against Borussia Dortmund.
"It will be magical"
Nevertheless, Mbappé, who has played for PSG since the summer of 2017, was in a nostalgic mood. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, he said of his seven years in Paris with 15 titles, including six championships, and 256 goals for PSG. Now he will experience something different, "and I'm sure it will be magical too".
PSG must prepare for new challenges without Mbappé. "There is no replacement for Mbappé, we will do it through the collective and four, five or six new signings that we can make," said coach Luis Enrique. "The replacement for Kylian will be the team."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
