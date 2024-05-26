Long-distance pass tunnel no!
Gurgltal “rebels” make a second attempt
The first attempt to consult the citizens of Nassereither about the long-distance pass tunnel was rejected due to "wrong questions". The citizens' initiative is being persistent and is now "collecting" signatures for the second time. There are already more than at the first attempt.
The "David versus Goliath battle", as Armin Gadner from the citizens' initiative (BI) "Lebensraum Gurgltal" puts it, is entering the next round. In Nassereith in particular, there are massive fears that the construction of the Fernpass tunnel and the associated toll station will have catastrophic consequences for the village and the entire Gurgltal valley.
There is still a collection campaign, then we will submit the application for a referendum again as soon as possible.
Armin Gadner, Bürgerinitiative (BI) „Lebensraum Gurgltal“
The BI that was founded wanted to make use of the right to a referendum in accordance with the Tyrolean municipal code (signatures of at least one sixth of those eligible to vote). However, the application, including 455 signatures, was rejected by Mayor Herbert Kröll due to an incorrect question. The municipal council could still have staged the referendum quickly and carried it out together with the EU election with much less effort, but there was no majority for this.
Second signature campaign will be even broader
"We have now formulated both questions in accordance with the law and are making a second attempt," says Ludwig Gruber, showing perseverance. So on Saturday, signatures were collected again in front of the ADEG in Nassereith. In the end, the new attempt will be even broader than the first, with currently over 500 committed supporters of the citizens' vote.
Gadner: "There will be another collection campaign, then we will resubmit the application for a referendum as soon as possible." If no formal errors are discovered, BM Kröll, an avowed supporter of the tunnel, must carry out the referendum. However, the result is not binding, but acting against it will raise questions of democratic politics
