Champion celebration: The plate is in Hütteldorf

"Super history"

Afterwards there were champion shirts, the leader around captain Christopher Dibon lifted the Eastern League trophy completely deserved. The green-and-whites claimed their 20th win of the season against Kadir's team, with Zivkovic (40') and Dursun (90') putting the hosts on the road to victory. "A great story, we absolutely deserved it. Now we can really step on the gas off the pitch," said coach Jürgen Kerber, visibly relieved.