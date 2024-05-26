Vorteilswelt
Viennese commuter madness

The most effective way to avoid the traffic jam trap

Nachrichten
26.05.2024 06:05

Driving to work and risking long delays after accidents or using public transport? According to the latest Lower Austrian mobility survey, 61 percent get behind the wheel themselves. The directions from which people commute to Vienna by car are surprising: Despite the "mega parking lot" Südosttangente, Lower Austrians driving in from the south are not at the top of the statistics.

comment0 Kommentare

The public transport infrastructure certainly plays a major role in determining the commuting behavior of citizens in the vicinity of the federal capital. In any case, the rate of public transport use does not depend on the distance to Vienna, as the latest "cordon survey" (statistics on commuters traveling to Vienna) shows: Because with a 52 percent share of public transport use at peak time in the morning hours, Klosterneuburg, which is only about three kilometers away from the city limits, is in first place, as reported by the VCÖ (Verkehrsclub Österreich).

The tops and flops of commuter regions in terms of public transport use to Vienna. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)
The tops and flops of commuter regions in terms of public transport use to Vienna.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)

Current usage as a rough benchmark for the quality of the public transport network
The fact that the more distant St. Pölten follows in 2nd place with 45 percent may be due to the fast connections with many subsequent stops in Vienna. Statistically speaking, the "entry lane" from Mistelbach is on a par: despite the particularly frequent problems with the train here, 45 percent also rely on the train - or take the bus if this is more effective in terms of time.

Another metric that could be used as a rough guide to the decisions of the majority of commuters is the connection from Stockerau: despite the S 3 and S 4 lines, only 21 percent choose to travel to work by public transport here: apart from the exits, car traffic on the Danube highway is very smooth. The red lantern is formed by the "traffic lanes" towards Vienna from Breitenfurt and Marchegg.

In relative terms, the Marchegger Ostbahn (picture) is the least used commuter route. However, as with the southern line, an expansion is underway here. (Bild: ÖBB/Zenger)
In relative terms, the Marchegger Ostbahn (picture) is the least used commuter route. However, as with the southern line, an expansion is underway here.
(Bild: ÖBB/Zenger)

Companies and institutions can also promote public transport use
"Companies can use mobility management to help reduce traffic problems," says Verkehrsclub Österreich. This includes, for example, job tickets for public transport or the promotion of carpooling.

"We want to showcase exemplary projects that sustainably improve mobility or freight transportation. In addition to businesses and companies, schools and universities, municipalities and cities, tourism regions, housing developers and associations can also submit projects and concepts to the VCÖ Mobility Award," says mobility expert Katharina Jaschinsky, calling for participation in the VCÖ Mobility Award Lower Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
