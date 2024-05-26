The most effective way to avoid the traffic jam trap

The public transport infrastructure certainly plays a major role in determining the commuting behavior of citizens in the vicinity of the federal capital. In any case, the rate of public transport use does not depend on the distance to Vienna, as the latest "cordon survey" (statistics on commuters traveling to Vienna) shows: Because with a 52 percent share of public transport use at peak time in the morning hours, Klosterneuburg, which is only about three kilometers away from the city limits, is in first place, as reported by the VCÖ (Verkehrsclub Österreich).