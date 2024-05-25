Culinary wine trip
Win a break with the best from the kitchen & cellar
On June 22, the largest wine-growing community in Styria is once again inviting visitors to the traditional wine culinary event in Leutschach - we are giving away a total of ten tickets!
No fewer than 31 wineries and seven restaurants in Styria's largest wine-growing community will be showcasing all that Leutschach has to offer on the wine route on Saturday, June 22 from 2.30 pm. The best from the kitchen and cellar is the order of the day.
This time at, around and in the Kollerhof Lieleg am Eichberg with a wonderful panoramic view over the wine country and a fantastic selection of wines, sparkling wines, fine brandies, regional beer and incomparable culinary delights.
Immerse yourself in the Weinkulinarium as a guest
The joint spirit of the businesses, the market town and the tourism association makes this possible. In future, the big festival will always take place at a new location in order to give guests an authentic insight into the in-depth processes of winemaking and culinary delights. Each winery has its own special features that guests can immerse themselves in at the Leutschach Wine Culinary Festival. The Kollerhof is a shining example.
Cheese world champion Franz Möstl with his Sauvignon cheese (and other specialties) will also be there. As will Sauvignon Blanc world champion Florian Lieleg. Special organic wines complete the large selection. All in all, there will be around 300 wines.
Tickets costing 49 euros are available from the municipal office or by calling 03454/7060 242 or leutschacherweinkulinarium@leutschach.at. Or you can try your luck in our competition.
With the "Krone" to Leutschach
We are giving away 5 x 2 tickets to attend the wine tasting. Simply fill in the form below to take part. The closing date for entries is June 2, 11:59 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.