Win a break with the best from the kitchen & cellar

Immerse yourself in the Weinkulinarium as a guest

The joint spirit of the businesses, the market town and the tourism association makes this possible. In future, the big festival will always take place at a new location in order to give guests an authentic insight into the in-depth processes of winemaking and culinary delights. Each winery has its own special features that guests can immerse themselves in at the Leutschach Wine Culinary Festival. The Kollerhof is a shining example.