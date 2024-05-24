48th Bachmann Prize
14 literary gems await the expert jury
The elite of German-language literature will meet for the 48th time in Klagenfurt at the end of June. Nine female authors and five male authors will read their texts as part of the Bachmann Prize, and there will also be a varied program.
14 texts, the inauguration of an art installation and much more make for a record in the run-up to the Days of German-Language Literature. "My office has received more accreditations than ever before," explains Bachmann Prize coordinator Horst Ebner proudly. "This year, we can already see in advance that more and more people interested in literature want to come to Klagenfurt without any professional necessity."
25,000 euros for the winners
ORF Carinthia and the provincial capital are pulling together for the event. "The Bachmann Prize has become a cultural institution the likes of which you rarely find," emphasizes Mayor Christian Scheider. "The city of Klagenfurt is fully behind the competition." This is why Klagenfurt also sponsors the Ingeborg Bachmann Prize, which is endowed with 25,000 euros.
Installation and 50 events
In addition to the literary treasures, there is another cultural highlight: an installation by Brandy Brandstätter will be unveiled in the ORF Bachmann Park one day before the opening. The work, consisting of pillars, shows a portrait of the poet. And under the title "Salon Inge", Klagenfurt Marketing has put together a package of more than 50 events.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
