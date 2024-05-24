Murdered in October
Bodies of three hostages found in the Gaza Strip
According to the Israeli army, the bodies of three hostages have been found in the Gaza Strip. This was announced by army spokesman Daniel Hagari on Friday. He added that all three had been murdered on October 7 of last year in the course of the terrorist attack by Hamas and other Palestinian groups on southern Israel. The terrorists had taken their bodies to the Gaza Strip.
The victims were three men. Two of them, aged 42 and 30, had been attending the Supernova festival, where the attackers had killed hundreds of visitors. According to the Forum of Hostage Families, one of them, a Mexican-French citizen, was the partner of German-Israeli Shani Louk. Her body was found a week ago in the Gaza Strip. She had also been murdered during the attack on October 7.
Macron: "Immense grief"
French head of state Emmanuel Macron wrote on X (formerly Twitter) of "immense sadness" over the death of one of the French hostages in the Gaza Strip. France is more committed than ever to the release of all hostages.
The third victim was a 59-year-old Israeli-Brazilian citizen from the southern city of Sderot, Hagari added. The bodies were found in the course of a coordinated operation by special units of the army and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service in the refugee settlement of Jabalia. The remains of Shani Louk and three other victims had also been found there the previous week.
The attack by Palestinian terrorists and the abduction of more than 250 hostages in the Gaza Strip triggered the Gaza war. Israel responded with massive air strikes and a ground offensive to crush the militias of Hamas and its allies. In view of the high number of civilian casualties and the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip, Israel has come under international criticism.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
