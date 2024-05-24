Austria vs Hartberg LIVE from 7.30 pm

While the Styrians prevailed in the final in the first term under Markus Schopp in 2020 thanks in part to a 3:2 away win in Vienna (0:0 second leg), Austria got their revenge a year later with a 3:0 win in the semi-final in Hartberg. Schopp described the starting position ahead of the rematch as follows: "On the one side is a team that can optimize a suboptimal season. On the other side is my team, which is playing a really good season. And now we want to put the cherry on the cake."