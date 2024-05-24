Play-off final
Austria vs Hartberg LIVE from 7.30 pm
Vienna's Austria want to save their season, TSV Hartberg want to crown theirs. In the play-off final of the Bundesliga, this year's disappointing Violets will face the ambitious East Styrians today. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 7.30 pm - see ticker below.
This is the third time that Austria and Hartberg have met in the play-off. The score is even ahead of the reunion.
While the Styrians prevailed in the final in the first term under Markus Schopp in 2020 thanks in part to a 3:2 away win in Vienna (0:0 second leg), Austria got their revenge a year later with a 3:0 win in the semi-final in Hartberg. Schopp described the starting position ahead of the rematch as follows: "On the one side is a team that can optimize a suboptimal season. On the other side is my team, which is playing a really good season. And now we want to put the cherry on the cake."
Austria struggled through qualifying group
Schopp's Hartberg side managed to impress in the championship group, while an often unmotivated Austria struggled through the qualifying group. Coach Michael Wimmer had to leave early, his interim successor Christian Wegleitner now has the chance to save what can be saved. Austria won the two away games under the former assistant coach's command. Dominik Fitz decided the play-off semi-final at WAC on Tuesday in the last minute in favor of the Viennese.
"That whetted our appetite for more, and that's exactly how we're approaching it," said Wegleitner ahead of his home debut as head coach. His captain Manfred Fischer felt Austria were ready. The Styrian, who matured into a professional in Hartberg, sees Austria in the role of favorites. "I am convinced of that and that we are the better team," said Fischer full-bodied. The 28-year-old brushed aside the bumpy performances in the qualifying group. Austria have regained their self-confidence. "Our goal was to get into these games. We've achieved that," said Fischer.
