Handball wizards and fans
HC Linz’s sensation has numerous pillars of success
The Linz handball team reached the final again after beating the Fivers 32:30, after which Deputy Mayor Karin Hörzing bought a round of beer. The fans and a "witcher" were the main source of enthusiasm, with the whole team going above and beyond!
There was thunderous applause for every Linz player who entered the VIP area in the Kleinmünchner Halle after the handball semi-final victory over the Fivers. As a reward, Deputy Mayor Karin Hörzing handed out a round of beer to the fighting heroes!
After the away 35:30 and the home 32:30, they were able to celebrate their sensational entry into the final! "Physically I'm feeling bad at the moment, but it's a great feeling," beamed back Mo Bachmann after the strong fight in the packed hall with 1,200 fans! Although the final seems sensational after the poor basic round, it is based on many pillars of success:
- "Witcher" Flo Kaiper: "He performed outstandingly in both duels," said Nicolas Paulnsteiner, showering his goalkeeper with roses. And rightly so, as the 28-year-old saved over 35% of shots, especially in the first half. Which the fans also honored with chants! It is not a matter of course that Kaiper is in top form, having undergone meniscus surgery just three months ago. "But since then I've had no more problems, I feel in top shape," said the national goalkeeper.
- Fan support: Goosebumps thanks to 1200 cheering fans! "A huge push, that's how we were able to turn around a 23:27 deficit," said captain Christian Kislinger, who he has to thank.
- Self-confidence: Especially as the squad of successful coach Milan Vunjak is bursting with confidence as a collective. This can best be seen in the outstanding play of director Lucijan Fizuleto, who outdid himself in the play-offs. Former goalie Markus Bokesch, for example, is certain: "They'll win the title this year!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
