Styrian model
Residential care for mentally ill young people
Parents of mentally ill children and adolescents often have to wait a very long time for professional help. A new pilot project in Styria, which focuses on treatment in the family environment, aims to reduce waiting lists and improve care.
A new project is being launched in Styria to optimize the care of children and young people with mental illnesses: "home treatment". This care model combines the structures of inpatient child and adolescent psychiatry with the mobile social psychiatric care provided by GFSG PSD Graz (Gesellschaft zur Förderung seelischer Gesundheit GmbH, Psychosozialer Dienst Graz).
"Hometreatment" offers intensive treatment for psychiatrically ill children and adolescents exactly where it is needed, namely in the home environment. This new KAGes pilot project, which is financed by the Styrian Health Fund, enables an increase in the number of patients requiring care, close to home and while maintaining psychosocial structures.
"This not only means prompt and high-quality care, but also the prevention of crises that can arise due to long waiting times," says Karlheinz Kornhäusl, Provincial Councillor for Health. "Wherever possible, we want to expand medical services."
Services could be expanded
Psychiatric crisis intervention, psychotherapy, family therapy and pharmacotherapy are among the services offered. The aim is to ensure comprehensive care for patients aged between five and 18 from all diagnostic groups in the home environment.
The project will be evaluated to ensure its effectiveness and efficiency. A scientific evaluation by the Medical University of Graz is also planned. Once the evaluation results of the pilot project have been assessed, a gradual regional expansion is planned in Styria from 2025 and in subsequent years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
