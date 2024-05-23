Lived next to corpses
Teenager kills entire family because of cell phone deprivation
The murder motive of a teenager in Brazil who wiped out his entire family is unbelievable: the boy killed his parents because they had taken away his cell phone as punishment. 16-year-old Igor Gomes also killed his sister. He lived next to the bodies for days afterwards.
The bloody deed took place in mid-May at the family home in São Paulo in south-eastern Brazil. According to the 16-year-old, his parents had confiscated his cell phone, even though he needed it for a presentation at school, and called the boy a "bum".
He then shot his adoptive father Isac Tavares (57) in the back of the head with his gun in the kitchen after he had turned his back on him. The 16-year-old sister, who had run down the stairs after the shot, was hit in the face by a bullet. When the mother Solange Gomes (50) came home and discovered her dead husband in the kitchen, she was also shot by the boy.
You can see pictures of the family in this post:
Teenager spent weekend next to corpses
However, the three bodies were only discovered three days later - the teenager called the police himself on a Monday after many flies had already circled around the remains and they had begun to decompose. He finally told the investigators the gruesome details of what he had done. He had spent the whole weekend next to the corpses. After the carnage, he went about his usual routine, visiting his gym and going food shopping. He also ate meals right next to the bodies of his family, as the newspaper "Metropoles" reported.
Boy was surprised by arrest
The teenager's mental health is now being investigated. During his police statement, he had expressed surprise that he had been arrested at all. Investigators were shocked at the ease with which the boy had spoken about how he had wiped out his family and then lived next door to them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
