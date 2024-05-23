Lukas Weißhaidinger has “opened a button”

Weißhaidinger had struggled with a change in technique at his last meetings. But in Eisenstadt (almost) everything was perfect. "Because it wasn't perfect yet. There were still some slight mistakes. But in terms of the results, it was a super competition. I'm going to print out the result with the six throws and hang it up somewhere big. That was simply something special today!" His worst attempt landed at 67.12 m. On average, he had a distance of 68.05 m in the dream series. "There must be something magical about the ring here in Eisenstadt!"