Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New world record

Mountain guide climbs Mount Everest for the 30th time

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 17:57

The Nepalese mountain guide Kami Rita Sherpa has already led dozens of people up Mount Everest (see video above). He has now set a new world record - on Wednesday he stood on the 8849-metre-high summit for the 30th time.

comment0 Kommentare

The 54-year-old is modest: "I've never been interested in records. I simply feed my family that way." For him, mountaineering is simply a job. Kami Rita Sherpa lives in the Himalayas and, like many, comes from a family of mountain guides. He stood on Mount Everest for the first time at the age of 24. "There were few expeditions and we Sherpas had to prove ourselves with hard work in order to be hired as a mountain guide," recalls the Nepalese.

Kami Rita Sherpa (Bild: AFP/Prakash Mathema)
Kami Rita Sherpa
(Bild: AFP/Prakash Mathema)

Back then, only experienced mountaineers were out on bumpy paths with a few Sherpas. Today, however, extreme sports are big business. More and more expedition companies are offering all-inclusive trips to Mount Everest that cost between 50,000 and 100,000 euros per person. "You can land directly at the base camp by helicopter and order any meal there that you would get in a five-star hotel in the capital Kathamandu," said Kami Rita Sherpa. The base camp offers comfortable accommodation, an internet connection and medical care.

Base camp on Mount Everest (Bild: APA/AFP/PRAKASH MATHEMA)
Base camp on Mount Everest
(Bild: APA/AFP/PRAKASH MATHEMA)
At night (Bild: Lakpa SHERPA / AFP)
At night
(Bild: Lakpa SHERPA / AFP)
Buddhist ritual before the ascent (Bild: PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)
Buddhist ritual before the ascent
(Bild: PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)

Expedition lasts around 45 days
The expeditions take an average of 45 days including travel and acclimatization, which is half as long as when Kami Rita Sherpa began her work. With support, 300 to 400 foreigners make it to the highest mountain in the world every year. About the same number have died on Mount Everest so far, more than a third of them Sherpas.

Although their work is no longer as hard these days, many Sherpas are now looking for alternative jobs so as not to risk their lives. They are paid around 3,000 to more than 1,000 euros per season, depending on their experience. Kami Rita Sherpa himself wants to continue climbing Mount Everest for as long as his health allows. However, he advises his children to take up another job.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf