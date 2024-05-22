Mountain guide climbs Mount Everest for the 30th time

The 54-year-old is modest: "I've never been interested in records. I simply feed my family that way." For him, mountaineering is simply a job. Kami Rita Sherpa lives in the Himalayas and, like many, comes from a family of mountain guides. He stood on Mount Everest for the first time at the age of 24. "There were few expeditions and we Sherpas had to prove ourselves with hard work in order to be hired as a mountain guide," recalls the Nepalese.