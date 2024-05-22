Campaign against Schilling? Now Babler is speaking out

Voglauer: "Right in the middle of the SPÖ"

Voglauer came down hard on the SPÖ and KPÖ in her press conference. The rumors against Schilling always come from the same few people, "in the middle of the SPÖ" and "in the middle of the KPÖ", explained Voglauer. "Yes, we have a problem, but this problem is campaigning," she said. The SPÖ has an interest in this, "what we are seeing here are Silberstein methods", she said, alluding to the red dirty campaigning in the 2017 National Council election campaign.