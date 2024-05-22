Green accusations
Campaign against Schilling? Now Babler is speaking out
On Wednesday, Secretary General Olga Voglauer brought into play alleged entanglements between the SPÖ and KPÖ in connection with the accusations against the Green EU top candidate Lena Schilling. Red Party leader Andreas Babler has since commented on this.
When asked about such allegations at a previous press conference held by Schilling and Voglauer, Babler emphasized that there was "no connection between the SPÖ and Lena Schilling".
Babler denies allegations
He said he knew nothing about any meetings between people from the SPÖ environment and the Green Party's top candidate for the EU elections. He was following the debate in the media and had no other information.
And, according to Babler, he did not want to interfere in the Greens' internal party affairs. At the same time, the SPÖ leader used the press conference to emphasize that he was also passionate about the fight against global warming.
Voglauer: "Right in the middle of the SPÖ"
Voglauer came down hard on the SPÖ and KPÖ in her press conference. The rumors against Schilling always come from the same few people, "in the middle of the SPÖ" and "in the middle of the KPÖ", explained Voglauer. "Yes, we have a problem, but this problem is campaigning," she said. The SPÖ has an interest in this, "what we are seeing here are Silberstein methods", she said, alluding to the red dirty campaigning in the 2017 National Council election campaign.
"All the rumors can be traced back to a few people associated with the SPÖ," Voglauer continued, mentioning, for example, that a former SPÖ member was repeatedly mentioned in the case. Voglauer also made a connection between an activist appearing in the entire case and the red EU top candidate Andreas Schieder by pointing out that both had been active in the SPÖ Penzing.
In response to repeated questions from journalists, Voglauer finally clarified that she had only mentioned this for the purposes of classification and that she did not see the SPÖ leadership commissioning a campaign. However, it was the "methods that we have known since then (the Silberstein affair, note)".
