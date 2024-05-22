In the detention center
Aggressive man from Villach sets police mattress on fire
A man from Villach (37) was completely out of control with rage on Tuesday. After he was arrested and taken to the police detention center, he also mutated into a firebug!
The 37-year-old vandalized his mother's pavilion at home twice and kicked in the front door. "After the man from Villach behaved aggressively towards his mother and the police officers, he was arrested and banned from entering or approaching the premises," an officer explained.
Lighter smuggled into the cell
But anyone who believes that this was the end of the police operation is mistaken. Completely enraged, the man from Villach continued to rage in his cell. Suddenly the officers noticed a fire in his cell: apparently the man had smuggled a lighter into the detention center in his body and used it to light the mattress.
"After the incident was noticed immediately, the Villach man and the other detainees were brought to safety by the police officers and the fire was extinguished with a fire extinguisher," the police emphasize.
No one was injured, but there was a small amount of damage to property. It is still unclear what exactly triggered the man's outburst. He now faces charges of damage to property and arson.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
