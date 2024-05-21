Clear announcements
New Austria sporting director: “I’m not doing that!”
Calm, objective and determined. This is the impression given by Mirco Papaleo, the 34-year-old successor to Alex Schneider as head of sport at Lustenau-based Austria. What does the man who worked in personnel management at Swiss bank UBS for over eight years and is now responsible for putting together the Austria squad think? When he took over, Papaleo spoke about...
... the relegation and the consequences: The aim is to get back up as quickly as possible, but not at any price. In the medium term, we want to establish ourselves in the Bundesliga because that's where we belong in terms of infrastructure and fans.
... on the coaching question: It has to be a coach who wants to develop players and can do so. I have every confidence in Andreas Heraf. The coach should focus on courageous and offensive soccer, as the team has shown recently. He must also be a leader.
... the coaching decision: We wanted to wait and see which league we play in. Now a decision has to be made as quickly as possible and it will be.
... the squad planning: The axis is already in place, now we have to find players who want to be in Lustenau and don't have to be. Talks are already in full swing. The aim is to fill every position twice, although it will certainly not be the case that the squad will be complete at the start of training (June 17).
... the loan players Yadaly Diaby, Torben Rhein and Ben Bobzien: Diaby will certainly return to Clermont. We are in talks with the other two, but the ball is not in our court, but that of their home clubs.
... the cooperation with Clermont Foot: They have also been relegated and their talent doesn't grow on trees. But the plan is for three loan players to come to Lustenau. We are also already in talks with players. But we won't force anyone.
... the joint scouting with CSC: We are a team that is on the lookout for talent and players who will help us. But we can't allow ourselves to take too many risks.
...the possibility of putting himself on the coach's bench: I won't do that. Dietmar Hofer
