Alex Christensen: “The boss calls the shots”

To what extent can you act as a musical master of ceremonies for these experts if they have perfect command of their instruments but you have a different vision of the sound than they do?

I have a very simple self-confidence. I pay for the whole shebang and if I pay, then it should sound and look the way I like it. You must never forget that these musicians are so conditioned that they can play a piece they've never heard before straight from the page. I don't have to get into a discussion about the content. One person is the boss and has to say where things are going - it's the same everywhere else. If someone then says that's not how it works, then they're in the wrong place. When I'm there, I have to exude a certain dominance so that things don't get too soft for me. I want to respond to my audience rather than to the sensitivities of our orchestra or construct.