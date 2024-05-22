Vorteilswelt
"Rubber, rubber"

Flood of reports after tuner meeting at the witching hour

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 06:00

An unregistered meeting of 150 friends of powerful cars in Lower Austria ended early with a veritable flood of advertisements.

comment0 Kommentare

Everything was ready for the lovers of souped-up vehicles. They arranged to meet on an industrial estate in Ennsdorf in the Amstetten district on Monday night via social media. What was to follow were entertaining hours among tuning enthusiasts. At least 150 drivers accepted the online invitation with their powerful cars. The only thing: the automobile meeting was never registered.

Powerful engines, loud music
What's more, it became far too loud after midnight at the latest. During burnouts, the hobby pilots were "on fire". In addition, they not only proved what the engines were capable of, but also the music systems installed in the cars. The consequences were obvious. Residents were woken from their sleep and alerted the police.

The police arrived and pulled the plug on the illegal event. Apparently this came as a great surprise to those involved. The majority of the participants were unable to flee in time - as is often the case thanks to timely warnings on the internet. Nevertheless, the official action took over an hour, as there was a veritable flood of reports. No fewer than 100 tickets were issued for violations of the motor vehicle and assembly laws.

Zitat Icon

Unregistered meetings in the tuning scene are unfortunately not uncommon in Lower Austria. They keep us on our toes, especially around Vienna.

Ein erfahrener Ermittler

For the police, such operations are not uncommon. Especially in Corona times, when the pubs were mostly closed, such meetings enjoyed increasing popularity. In Lower Austria, unannounced gatherings keep the police on their toes, especially around Vienna.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
