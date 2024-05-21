Fight for three goals: “Should make the ÖFB proud”

FIFA records matches as unofficial

However, the Football Association relies on a letter from FIFA, which confirms that the matches and therefore also the goals in its database are counted as unofficial. "These statistics are irrelevant to these proceedings," argue Polster lawyers Manfred Ainedter and Alexander Hiersche. The decision on such recognition is a matter for the individual countries and therefore reserved for the ÖFB. This is because both Morocco and Tunisia include the match with Austria in their statistics; Liechtenstein did so until a correction was made in 2021.