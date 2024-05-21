"Driving force"
This is Kate’s first project since her cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate is still battling her cancer and will probably be out of action over the summer. Nevertheless, the 42-year-old has now cautiously returned to work. The reason: a project close to her heart!
It has been just under two months since Princess Kate made her cancer diagnosis public in a touching video. Since then, the 42-year-old has been fully focused on her recovery. However, she has not been completely idle during this time, according to a new report in the Daily Mail.
Instead, the wife of Prince William apparently used the time to further advance a matter close to her heart.
Kate as the "driving force" behind the project
According to the report, her foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood presented a new study in which the princess was named as the "driving force" behind the project.
"She has been kept in the loop since the taskforce was set up, has read the report and has been kept up to date on it," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace was quoted as saying by the British newspaper.
The project is a study into the social and economic benefits of a family-friendly working structure and is intended to provide evidence of these.
Kate is waiting for the "green light from the doctors"
According to the results of the study, extra work in childhood and adolescence should also pay off in later life - and boost the British economy, among other things. The potential annual gain to the British economy was estimated at around 45 billion pounds (around 53 billion euros).
However, the spokesperson for Kensington Palace also made it clear that Kate had not yet returned to official work despite her commitment. "We have clearly communicated that she now needs the space and privacy to recover. She will go back to work when the doctors have given her the green light."
"Must focus on recovery"
Princess Kate was last seen in public at Christmas. She was operated on by specialists at the London Clinic in mid-January and was in hospital for almost two weeks. Kensington Palace did not release any information about the nature of her illness.
Shortly before Easter, Kate herself addressed the public in a video and informed them that she could only concentrate on her recovery and her children for the time being, after tests after the operation revealed that cancer was present. She was prescribed adjuvant chemotherapy.
"I've always enjoyed my work and I'm looking forward to getting back to it when I can, but right now I need to focus on my full recovery," she explained at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
