Big bang! Toni Kroos announces the end of his career
Toni Kroos has announced in his podcast "Einfach mal Luppen" that he will end his professional career after the home European Championships. It is therefore clear that the Champions League final and the European Championship will be the last highlights of a long career.
"There's been a lot of speculation about my future and I've also speculated a lot about it myself. And I've also thought about it for a long time, thought about it for a very, very long time and have now come to a conclusion in the last few days," Kroos begins in his podcast.
Two highlights still await
The 34-year-old then finally announces his decision: "This season, this wonderful season, my tenth with Real, will also be my last season with Real." His stint with the Whites will end with the Champions League final against Dortmund in London on June 1.
After that, he will probably be able to officially end his professional career in the national team kit at the European Championships in Germany. "It's not an easy decision to make, but it's been made," said David Alaba's team-mate, adding: "I can now understand the feeling of being very happy on the one hand and very sad on the other."
