“GNTM” models seduce in a breath of nothing

Nude faux pas shocks

And in the opening credits of the new episode, it also becomes clear that not everything is going according to plan for some candidates! Participant Linus even makes an embarrassing faux pas. During the photo shoot, the tiny skin-colored thong that serves as the only covering for the models comes off, leaving Linus completely naked in front of the camera. Heidi Klum is also shocked, but the two can laugh about it after the embarrassing nude incident.