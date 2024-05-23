Nude shoot coming up
“GNTM” models seduce in a breath of nothing
Wow! It's getting hot on "Germany's Next Topmodel", because in the next episode of the popular model show, the candidates are going bare. Dressed only in transparent raincoats, the models have to face a wet challenge.
After last week's hot Calzedonia shoot, model mom Heidi Klum (50) is probably going one better in the next episode of "Germany's Next Topmodel". Because: The infamous nude shoot is coming up! The shoot will feature "GNTM" veteran Rankin.
In Bianca Censori style, the candidates have to pose naked in transparent raincoats. The difficulty: the nude shoot takes place under challenging weather conditions. Wind machines, rain and the like make it more difficult for the models. But that doesn't stop some of the candidates from posing lasciviously and putting on a sexy performance!
Models struggle at the infamous nude shoot
Even the short teaser for the new episode makes it clear that not all the young models are looking forward to it. "For some it's difficult to go under water, for some it's difficult to go up in the air and for me it's difficult to be naked," admits candidate Xenia.
Marvin also has respect for the task. "It's an uncomfortable feeling because you reveal a lot that you wouldn't normally reveal", he explains. It is also already clear that Heidi Klum sees problems with at least one candidate. "I think the nudity is giving her a bit of a hard time", remarks the model mom in the opening credits.
Nude faux pas shocks
And in the opening credits of the new episode, it also becomes clear that not everything is going according to plan for some candidates! Participant Linus even makes an embarrassing faux pas. During the photo shoot, the tiny skin-colored thong that serves as the only covering for the models comes off, leaving Linus completely naked in front of the camera. Heidi Klum is also shocked, but the two can laugh about it after the embarrassing nude incident.
Permissive shoots on GNTM
In the last episode, the candidates did not expose themselves completely, but it was already very revealing. The Calzedonia shoot was on and the model candidates put on their best swimwear and presented their most beautiful poses. In the end, Xenia and Kadidja got the job.
The models have also already had a photo shoot in underwear for Intimissimi. Beauty Grace was able to secure the modeling job.
You can see the entire episode and the nude shoot on Thursday at 20:15 on ProSieben.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.