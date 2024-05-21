Ferrari senses an opportunity
Vasseur is certain: “That will be the key factor”
After the race weekend in Imola, Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur sensed an opportunity to topple Red Bull from the Formula 1 throne this season.
"It's good news for me, good news for Formula 1 and good news for the championship," said a satisfied Vasseur after the close race in Imola. Although the Ferrari team boss is not yet primarily focused on the title, it has been shown that Red Bull is not unbeatable.
The Frenchman therefore raised hopes of more excitement and the long-awaited Ferrari triumph: "After 70 laps, three teams are within seven seconds of each other. That's less than a tenth per lap. It's been like this almost since the start of the weekend." The chance to win the race was lost in qualifying and not on Sunday, Vasseur was annoyed.
Every weekend is crucial
The 55-year-old is certain that the update has also enabled Ferrari to take a step forward. However, McLaren has also taken this step and therefore remains a dangerous competitor: "I think that the competition with Red Bull and McLaren will be everywhere. The set-up of the car will be crucial next week in Monaco, as will the performance of the driver."
Now is the time to accelerate development, says Vasseur: "It's about chasing the last hundredths now. It's no longer about an upgrade that brings five tenths. This means that you also have to be sure that what you bring to the table works. That will be the key factor for the next few races." The Ferrari team boss is certain that the championship is so close this year that one or two weekends could turn everything on its head.
