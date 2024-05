Low pressure brings heavy rainfall again

The first rain showers may occur in Carinthia as early as Tuesday morning. Heavy precipitation is to be expected due to embedded thunderstorms. Up to 60 millimetres of rain are possible in Upper Carinthia. In Lower Carinthia, the amount of precipitation will be around 40 millimetres. Large amounts of rain in a short period of time may even lead to small-scale flooding in streams. As a precaution, Verbund has lowered the reservoirs on the Drau. Temperatures will be around 15 degrees.