"Name a grandstand"
Statue for Klopp? Liverpool legend gets emotional
Jamie Carragher has called for a grandstand for Jürgen Klopp at Anfield Road. The former Liverpool professional also gave the German another emotional farewell. He has become one of the club's greats, the former Liverpool player emphasized.
"He completely changed the club - and how everyone thinks about him," Carragher told Sport Bild, summing up Jürgen Klopp's farewell. Before the German came to Anfield Road in 2015, the club had fallen short of expectations for several years. But then they reached the Champions League final three times and won the trophy once.
"Next season, we'll qualify for the top flight again. When people hear Liverpool, they think of the Champions League," said the Englishman with satisfaction, adding: "Jürgen has given us back the belief that we are one of the best teams in Europe. Hopefully the success will continue under the next coach. Klopp has laid the foundations for that."
A Klopp statue in front of the stadium?
There have already been several legendary coaches in the history of the Reds. However, according to Carragher, Klopp would be right up there: "He belongs right at the top. Shankly and Paisley will be hard to get past at Liverpool because they made Liverpool great in the first place. But right behind them is Klopp."
The club and its fans would also support Klopp at a new club, as long as it was not one of the big English rivals, the former Liverpool player is certain. He can even imagine a statue for Klopp at Anfield Road one day: "Maybe it should be Kenny Dalglish first and then Jürgen. But there's already a stand named after Kenny, so maybe we can do the same for Jürgen."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.