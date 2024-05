Violent collision between motorcycle and e-bike

At around 1.10 p.m., an 84-year-old man from the Graz-Umgebung district wanted to cross the L615 coming from Kirchenweg in the Gleinstätten area on his e-bike. According to witnesses, he disregarded the "Stop" sign and entered the L615 without stopping. At the same time, a 69-year-old man from Klagenfurt was traveling south on the L615 on his motorcycle. A collision occurred. Both drivers were thrown to the ground and injured. The 84-year-old was taken to Wagna Regional Hospital by the Christophorus 12 rescue helicopter with serious injuries and the 69-year-old was taken to Wagna Regional Hospital by the ambulance service with injuries of indeterminate severity.