Big goals

ÖTV ace Schwärzler is aiming for the French Open title

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 19:11

Joel Schwärzler from Vorarlberg is currently the hottest ÖTV stock in the race for a successful tennis future. The 18-year-old has now also arrived on the ATP Tour. However, the leader of the junior world rankings will soon be serving at en Juniors again - with a very clear mission.

comment0 Kommentare

"I want to win both my singles and my doubles," announced the Vorarlberg Mauthausen legionnaire Joel Schwärzler before the Bundesliga clash against TC Dornbirn. And that's exactly what he did, against Niklas Rohrer, his former neighbor in Südstadt.

Two wins for Mauthausen
First, Joel and Lenny Hampel beat Rohrer and his partner Robin Peham 7:5 and 6:4. In the singles, the 18-year-old shooting star made short work of Rohrer, who is five years his senior, winning 6:2 and 6:2, thus playing his part in the Messestadt team losing in Upper Austria and conceding an 8:1 defeat. Dornbirn will have the chance to make amends on Monday when they play STC Salzburg.

Next stop: Skopje
Mauthausen then have to face Steyr in the Upper Austrian derby - but without Schwärzler. He got on the plane on Saturday evening. "I'm going to North Macedonia, where I'll be playing a Challenger in the new week," says the ÖTV contract player, who is hoping to score points at the clay court tournament in the capital Skopje in order to climb up from 743rd place in the ATP rankings.

Last year, Schwärzler reached the quarter-finals in Paris. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Last year, Schwärzler reached the quarter-finals in Paris.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Top seed at Roland Garros
After that, his focus will be on the French Open in Paris, where the leader of the junior world rankings will serve in the junior competition from June 2. Schwärzler wastes no time beating about the bush when it comes to his goals: "The only reason I'm returning to the junior tour is that I want to win my first title at a Grand Slam tournament." Although Joel won the finals in Chengdu last year, he was already eliminated in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
