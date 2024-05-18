ÖTV ace Schwärzler is aiming for the French Open title

Top seed at Roland Garros

After that, his focus will be on the French Open in Paris, where the leader of the junior world rankings will serve in the junior competition from June 2. Schwärzler wastes no time beating about the bush when it comes to his goals: "The only reason I'm returning to the junior tour is that I want to win my first title at a Grand Slam tournament." Although Joel won the finals in Chengdu last year, he was already eliminated in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.