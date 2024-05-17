Rotten wood too
Observation tower collapsed due to frost damage
Following the collapse of an observation tower in Schardenberg a week ago, investigators have now ruled out the possibility that the structure was destroyed by an explosion. The reason why it collapsed completely could not be determined with certainty. According to experts, the accident is most likely due to years of frost damage.
The 32-metre-high tower of the Fronbergwarte in Schardenberg collapsed unexpectedly on the evening of 10 May, and a fire also had to be extinguished. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the investigation into the cause took several days.
Officials from the State Office of Criminal Investigation, a structural engineer and a fire expert took a close look at the rubble. They found no traces that would indicate an explosion.
During the excavations, relevant objects (access doors, air conditioning systems, electrical equipment for antenna systems, etc.) were recovered, none of which showed any signs of a possible explosion. None of the doors showed any deformation that would occur in the course of an explosion.
Hail noise
A scattering of broken glass in the surrounding area and a hail noise heard by workers in the vicinity could be plausibly explained by the structural engineer as a result of the collapse.
The initial fire in the battery system on the first floor can be attributed to mechanical damage to the battery box during the collapse.
Infested by pests
However, load-bearing wooden parts were discovered in the rubble that were infested with pests and rotten. The cinder bricks also showed signs of frost damage. The experts concluded that the load-bearing capacity had probably suffered as a result.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.