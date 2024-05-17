Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rotten wood too

Observation tower collapsed due to frost damage

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 19:00

Following the collapse of an observation tower in Schardenberg a week ago, investigators have now ruled out the possibility that the structure was destroyed by an explosion. The reason why it collapsed completely could not be determined with certainty. According to experts, the accident is most likely due to years of frost damage.

comment0 Kommentare

The 32-metre-high tower of the Fronbergwarte in Schardenberg collapsed unexpectedly on the evening of 10 May, and a fire also had to be extinguished. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the investigation into the cause took several days.

Officials from the State Office of Criminal Investigation, a structural engineer and a fire expert took a close look at the rubble. They found no traces that would indicate an explosion.

During the excavations, relevant objects (access doors, air conditioning systems, electrical equipment for antenna systems, etc.) were recovered, none of which showed any signs of a possible explosion. None of the doors showed any deformation that would occur in the course of an explosion.

Hail noise
A scattering of broken glass in the surrounding area and a hail noise heard by workers in the vicinity could be plausibly explained by the structural engineer as a result of the collapse.

Traces that would indicate an explosion could not be found (Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Traces that would indicate an explosion could not be found
(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

The initial fire in the battery system on the first floor can be attributed to mechanical damage to the battery box during the collapse.

Infested by pests
However, load-bearing wooden parts were discovered in the rubble that were infested with pests and rotten. The cinder bricks also showed signs of frost damage. The experts concluded that the load-bearing capacity had probably suffered as a result.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf