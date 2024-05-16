And this is how it ended ...
Nehammer played table soccer with Rangnick
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) played table soccer with ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick on Thursday - a draw was achieved, as the chancellor's team announced on Instagram. The two had previously discussed the upcoming European Championships and the planned national stadium.
In his "Austria Plan", the chancellor had proposed a venue for the national team that could also be used for other events. It should be "modern and adequate" and be ready by 2030. He presented this idea to ÖFB team manager Ralf Rangnick on Thursday and, according to a statement from the Chancellery, it has "received consistent support." The plans for a new national stadium are to be fleshed out in the next government term.
The upcoming European Football Championship (June 14 to July 14) was another topic of discussion. Rangnick had recently turned down a job offer at FC Bayern Munich and will remain ÖFB team manager instead. The whole of Austria appreciates this, said Nehammer: "We have high hopes for our team and are grateful that one of the best coaches in the world has chosen Austria (...). I'll be keeping my fingers crossed for every game."
Here you can see Nehammer and Rangnick playing table soccer together:
Tour of the Federal Chancellery
