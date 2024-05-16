Nehammer played table soccer with Rangnick

In his "Austria Plan", the chancellor had proposed a venue for the national team that could also be used for other events. It should be "modern and adequate" and be ready by 2030. He presented this idea to ÖFB team manager Ralf Rangnick on Thursday and, according to a statement from the Chancellery, it has "received consistent support." The plans for a new national stadium are to be fleshed out in the next government term.