Academies are lagging behind
WAC now has its sights set on the St. Veiter Fuchspalast
Out of a total of six academy teams, only one is in a single-digit place in the table, two are even bottom of the table - things are not exactly going well for Austria Klagenfurt and WAC in the ÖFB Youth League. Wolfsberg are thinking about a new boarding school domicile, Klagenfurt wants to intervene with the ÖFB again.
A 2:0 in the derby! That's what happened on Wednesday in the ÖFB Youth League's second leg between Klagenfurt's U18s and WAC - Austria's third win in their 16th clash. The U16 derby takes place today. However, our province can only look back on dismal results at present and, for the most part, in the past:
U18: Klagenfurt is only eleventh. Compared to the two previous years - when they finished last twice - this is at least an improvement. Bringing up the rear is WAC, who finished in a good fifth place in the previous season and were only second last in 2021/22.
U16: WAC is also only last here, but could still move up to tenth place. In the two previous years, they were fourth and ninth respectively. Klagenfurt are currently ninth, having only finished eleventh in 2022/23 and bottom in 2021/22.
U15: Austria penultimate - as in 2021/22. Eighth in 2022/23. WAC is in 10th place, can still finish seventh. They were bottom last year, but finished a strong second two seasons ago!
"The rankings are not good. But two academies are important in Carinthia! We need footballers, we have to offer the kids something. It would be important to have more Carinthian clubs in the regional league - also as a first stepping stone," emphasizes Klagenfurt's AKA boss Robert Micheu.
Wolfsberg's AKA boss Walter Kogler has a similar view: "The focus is on individuality, we have players in every age group who have what it takes to become professionals. And one thing I can also say: We're getting better in the table again!"
What does the future of the "Miniwolves" look like? They will train and play in St. Veit next season, but negotiations for a takeover of the Blumenhotel have stalled. Owner Alfred Riedl is said to be asking six million euros for it - which is said to be too much for the Lavanttalers. The Kunsthotel Fuchspalast is therefore being considered as a new boarding school building.
AKA status remains
Klagenfurt must be relegated to the new second tier. Where no more U15 teams would officially have to be run. "But we are keeping our AKA status voluntarily and have the same requirements," emphasized Micheu. The U15s will therefore compete nationwide. Micheu: "We, Hartberg, Amstetten and others want to intervene with the ÖFB for the introduction of an U15 championship."
