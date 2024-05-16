WAC now has its sights set on the St. Veiter Fuchspalast

What does the future of the "Miniwolves" look like? They will train and play in St. Veit next season, but negotiations for a takeover of the Blumenhotel have stalled. Owner Alfred Riedl is said to be asking six million euros for it - which is said to be too much for the Lavanttalers. The Kunsthotel Fuchspalast is therefore being considered as a new boarding school building.