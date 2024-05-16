Rededication planned
Company premises on 54,000 square meters of grassland
Local residents in Ried im Traunkreis are up in arms against the expansion of the company premises along the Pyhrn highway. They expect 900 additional truck journeys a day as a result of the company's relocation. The mayor, who has been in office since 2021, has already received two letters from lawyers.
A large Austrian logistics company has its eye on the business development area in Ried im Traunkreis. A new company site with 32 truck parking spaces and 28 docking ramps for the trucks is to be built right next to the A 9, the Pyhrnautobahn. Even though - according to reports - 100 to 120 new jobs are to be created, there is limited joy among the people of Ried about the company settling here.
Trucks are allowed to drive around the clock
On the one hand, around 54,000 square meters of grassland will have to be sealed. On the other hand, local residents fear being overrun by traffic. They expect over 900 truck journeys per day. The project presentation also mentions food transports. The trucks are therefore also likely to be on the road at night.
Mayor in a quandary
The SP politician Stefan Schöfberger, who was elected mayor in 2021, has two hearts beating in his chest when it comes to this project: "On the one hand, the municipality needs the municipal tax - we want to build a school, a kindergarten and a multi-purpose hall. On the other hand, a lot of land is being used."
Start of a long process
In any case, the head of the municipality is expecting a lengthy process. As part of the recently concluded comment process for the initiation of the rezoning, two lawyers for the local residents also expressed criticism of the project. "We are looking at all the comments. It is also possible that the state will impose strict conditions. I can't say when the rezoning will be discussed by the local council," says Schöfberger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.