Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Friendly fire" victims

Israeli army accidentally kills its own soldiers

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 10:35

Five Israeli army soldiers have apparently been killed by friendly fire in the north of the Gaza Strip. As Israeli media reported on Thursday, the fatal "friendly fire" mishap occurred when tanks fired on a building in the Jabalia refugee camp while the soldiers were inside.

comment0 Kommentare

The soldiers were mistaken for armed Palestinians. Three other soldiers survived seriously injured.

Armored troops were "under heavy pressure"
The "Jerusalem Post" reported that the armored troops were under heavy pressure at the time because they had been shot at with dozens of anti-tank grenades in battles with extremist Palestinians. Therefore, all viewing slits and the upper hatch of the tanks were closed for protection.

Palestinians shot dead in the West Bank
Meanwhile, according to Palestinian reports, three Palestinian activists were shot dead by Israeli soldiers during violent clashes in the West Bank. Several people were also injured in the incident in the town of Tulkarm.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war on October 7 last year, 626 soldiers have been killed and around 3,500 others injured on the Israeli side, according to the army.

The war was triggered by the unprecedented massacre of more than 1,200 people killed by terrorists from Hamas and other groups in Israel on October 7.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians killed since October
According to the health authority controlled by the Islamist Hamas, more than 35,200 Palestinians have been killed so far in the ensuing war, although the figure, which is almost impossible to verify independently, does not distinguish between civilians and fighters.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf