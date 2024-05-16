Hefty "vacation money"
Plastic cards are expensive in non-euro countries
Plastic cards are particularly expensive in non-euro vacation destinations - up to 20 euros in charges when withdrawing money with a credit card in Turkey, for example. In euro countries, vacationers are best off using an ATM card.
With a debit card, colloquially known as an ATM card, cash withdrawals or payments in stores are actually free of charge. However, depending on the current account model, transaction fees may apply.
Extra charges tarnish vacation accounts
These can be considerable extra charges of up to ten euros. In non-euro countries, plastic money always incurs charges - exchange rates should also be taken into account. Tip: Pay attention to the display when paying and cancel the transaction if necessary.
If you withdraw 400 euros with your credit card in Turkey, you can pay up to 20 euros in charges alone. According to the Chamber of Labor, in Germany and the euro zone, three to 3.3 percent, at least 2.50 to four euros of the amount may be charged.
Tips for withdrawing or paying with a plastic card
- Pay attention to charges, including minimum charges; withdrawing small amounts could be unprofitable.
- In non-euro countries, pay attention to charges and exchange rates at ATMs and cancel if necessary.
- Withdrawing cash by credit card is always expensive, even in euro countries.
- Lost or stolen? Immediately block the card at the bank or call the emergency number. An emergency note with card, account and telephone numbers is useful - keep it separate from the card.
You always pay charges in non-euro countries
Credit cards outside the euro zone can incur charges of between 1.65 and two percent when making payments and three to 3.3 percent when withdrawing money, plus additional manipulation fees of up to two percent. Within the EU, there are no fees for credit card payments.
If you use your debit card to pay or withdraw money outside the eurozone, the charges vary depending on the bank. Those who pay in stores usually have to expect charges of 0.75 percent plus 1.09 euros of the purchase amount, those who withdraw cash often have to pay charges of 0.75 percent plus 1.82 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.