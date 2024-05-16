Soko “Aroma” put a stop to huge drug gang

64-year-old was the cocaine baron of Braunau, now the local and cultural scene is shaking

At the end of 2023, Soko AROMA also succeeded in breaking up another group of offenders operating in the Braunau area. A 64-year-old self-employed businessman had allegedly been selling top-quality cocaine in trendy bars in the center of Braunau since 2020 with the help of his 50-year-old employee. The deliveries were made exclusively to very select customers from the local and cultural scene in the Braunau area. At the turn of the year, the 50-year-old subordinate employee was arrested in the act of selling cocaine to a bar operator and narcotics and a weapon were seized. Due to his high alcohol level (over two per mille), the buyer's driving license had to be confiscated as well as the drugs he had bought.