Different conditions, but the same goal

"It's like when a downhill specialist has to race against a slalom specialist!" Racing wheelchair racer Thomas Geierspichler faces a mammoth task at the World Championships in Kobe (Jp). The five-time world champion has plenty of experience, but only over longer distances. These have been canceled, so the Anifer must find his way over 400 and 100 meters. "It's not quite my profession, I first have to really find my feet and adapt to it," says the 48-year-old, knowing that it will take longer than the months he has left to make the switch.