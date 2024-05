Italians are becoming more and more marriage-minded

Birth rate fell for the 15th time in a row

The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has made increasing the birth rate one of its priorities, but so far has had little success in reversing the demographic decline. Italy has had one of the lowest birth rates in Europe for decades. According to ISTAT, this was 1.24 children per woman in 2022. In Austria, it was 1.41 children per woman. The number of births in the country fell for the 15th time in a row in 2023, with only 379,000 children being born in Italy. This is the lowest number since the unification of Italy in 1861.