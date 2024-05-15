Overseas territory on fire
60 injured in serious unrest in New Caledonia
There has been serious unrest in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia for three days. On Wednesday night, at least 60 security forces were injured in violent protests. The demonstrators are demanding their own state and independence from France.
The separatists are furious about a planned constitutional reform by the government in Paris. This provides for thousands of French voters in the island state to be given the right to vote and more political influence in France. President Emmanuel Macron invited the government of New Caledonia to a meeting in Paris at the end of May.
The overseas territory in the South Pacific is around 17,000 kilometers away from France, but is particularly important geopolitically, militarily and because of its nickel deposits. The inhabitants voted in three referendums (2018, 2020 and 2021) to remain part of France (see video above). However, the independence movement announced that it would not accept the result. Aboriginal people in particular have long hoped for their own state.
Schools and airport closed
In the past two days, the supporters have protested violently. On Wednesday night, 60 security forces were injured and 130 people were arrested. The main airport La Tontouta, schools and public service providers will remain closed until further notice. Long queues formed outside many stores as people feared shortages of food and other items.
In the capital Nouméa, numerous cars and buildings were set on fire, causing severe air pollution. Around 270,000 people live in New Caledonia, which gained extensive autonomy in 1998. Since the last vote in favor of remaining part of France, the fronts have hardened.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
