Caught! New coach spotted in Salzburg

Soccer champions Red Bull Salzburg seem to have pulled off a real coup in their search for a new head coach. Dutchman Pepijn Lijnders (41) is to take over at the Salzach. Both parties are basically in agreement, only the details still need to be clarified.
Champions Salzburg are making people sit up and take notice ahead of the big Bundesliga title final on Sunday with the long-distance duel against Sturm Graz! The team from Mozart's city are on the verge of signing a new head coach.
Tuesday evening, 6pm, Salzburg Airport. A 1.89 meter tall man - equipped with a rucksack and suitcase - has come to stay. He is Pepijn Lijnders, who made the journey to the Salzach together with his advisor Marc Kosicke.
He was happily welcomed by Stephan Reiter. The manager of the Bulls seems to have pulled off a real coup. As the "Krone", which caught the trio at the airport, learned, the final details still need to be clarified, but internally it is clear: the 41-year-old is to take over the helm of the serial champions, who have been struggling this season, and lead the team back into calmer waters from the summer.
Lijnders is none other than Jürgen Klopp's right-hand man and is regarded by soccer insiders as a true "mastermind". He has worked alongside the German at Liverpool FC for the past six years. After the latter announced that he was leaving the Reds, Lijnders explained: "This is the moment when I will leave and become head coach myself." Salzburg may have had the best arguments to convince the coveted 41-year-old to sign on.
Title chance still alive
The full announcement is to follow in the coming days. In sporting terms, however, the focus is fully on the clash with LASK on Sunday. They will need a win and help from Austria Klagenfurt in the parallel match at Sturm Graz to clinch their eleventh league title in a row.
