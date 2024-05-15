"Krone" readers demand:
German courses for immigrants, or a reduction in benefits
How can integration work in Vienna? We ask our readers. And the answer is clear: only with sufficient knowledge of German.
I live in a house where I have seen for 20 years that women are hardly allowed to leave the apartment, have more and more children and have no knowledge of German even after more than 10 years," writes "Krone" reader Samu L. "This creates a parallel society."
Following our appeal - "Dear readers, how can integration work?" - the editorial team's mailbox was full on Wednesday morning. As reported, Deputy Mayor and City Councillor for Integration Christoph Wiederkehr from the Neos party wants to redefine the rules of the game for immigrants, including "clear consequences" for those who reject values. The leading politician is relying on the opinions of Krone readers, all of whom (anonymously if they prefer) land on his desk.
German, German German!
The first demand is clear: German, German German! "At least one parent must be present during German lessons. It is simply not enough to try to teach the child German if German is not spoken at home," writes Thomas K. And he continues: "If a parent refuses or is not present, then the social benefit must be reduced. Learning German, adapting, accepting values and culture is an obligation."
Mother tongue at all schools in the city of Vienna: German! Also at public offices, by the way. And during breaks.
Roman N.
"Krone" reader Sabrina K: "My children's schoolmates never speak German outside of class. It's also easy for them. Vienna/Austria is so stupid and writes everything in umpteen languages. At the office, at school, in kindergarten, etc. Why should they learn German? They don't need to."
No forms in umpteen languages
Sieglinde F sees it the same way: "Everything should only be written in German, the official language, and there should be no more forms in countless languages. If someone doesn't speak German, they should be responsible for finding someone to translate for them."
Turkish women who have lived here for decades can't speak German, or only poorly. They all have to learn it.
Regina W.
Many Krone readers are calling for sanctions for those who don't want to learn our mother tongue: "Warning, conversation with parents, suspension of social benefits," writes Roman N. "Compulsory German courses with an exam," demands Monika F. "After a year, it must be possible to communicate without any problems!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
