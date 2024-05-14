Verdict expected
Trial: Did AfD politician Höcke knowingly use Nazi slogans?
In the trial against AfD politician Björn Höcke, the public prosecutor's office has demanded a suspended prison sentence of six months in its closing statement. It is neither comprehensible nor credible that Höcke did not know that the slogan "Alles für Deutschland" was a banned SA slogan, explained public prosecutor Benedikt Bernzen at the regional court in Halle on Tuesday.
The court had previously issued a statement according to which it envisaged a maximum fine. In this case, Höcke would not have to fear being disqualified from holding office.
Fine also demanded
The public prosecutor's office, on the other hand, only considers a prison sentence to be appropriate. Höcke should also pay 10,000 euros, preferably to charitable organizations such as democracy promotion projects or Nazi memorials. The possible sentence ranges from a fine to three years' imprisonment.
Höcke is accused of knowingly using the banned Nazi slogan in a speech in Merseburg in the Saale district of Saxony-Anhalt. The politician has repeatedly denied the accusations in court. A verdict is due to be announced on Tuesday.
Trial has been running since mid-April
The trial against the former history teacher Höcke began in mid-April. Höcke had already given the speech in Merseburg in May 2021. A video of the event was part of the proceedings. The public prosecutor's office had charged the 52-year-old with using signs of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations in the speech. The presumption of innocence applies until a possible conviction.
Höcke had dealt with National Socialism in a catchy way and adopted its vocabulary, said public prosecutor Bernzen. He had used idioms and Nazi vocabulary "strategically and systematically" in the past. He had also deliberately "made the slogan "Everything for Germany" socially acceptable again" through his reach.
