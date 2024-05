Parents should have a say in public transport in future

Shortly after the introduction of the new Tennengautakt last December, there were numerous complaints. An interim report by the Salzburger Verkehrsverbund (SVV) has investigated the grievances, and the number of complaints has now dropped significantly. While more than 130 complaints were received in January, in April there were only around 40. According to the report, a lack of staff at the operating company was to blame for the introduction, which led to numerous line failures. These should have been largely resolved.